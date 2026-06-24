Morecambe Woman and Man Charged With Murder of 8-Week-Old Baby in Lincolnshire

Lauren Murgatroyd, 26, from Morecambe, and Liam Neve, 26, from Grimoldby, Louth, have been charged with murder following the death of an eight-week-old baby in Bourne, Lincolnshire. Emergency services were called to a property on 31 October 2023 where the infant was found unresponsive and later died in hospital. The case comes after a complex, large-scale police investigation.

Serious Charges Unveiled

Both defendants face multiple grave allegations. Murgatroyd has been charged with murder, making a false birth statement, causing or allowing the death of a child, two counts of Section 18 grievous bodily harm, and two counts of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child. Neve faces the same charges plus two counts of actual bodily harm.

Extensive Police Inquiry

Detective Chief Inspector Andy McWatt from Lincolnshire Police’s Major Crime Unit confirmed the investigation has been ongoing painstakingly since 2023. He emphasised the commitment to justice and acknowledged the distress caused by the tragic death.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Both Murgatroyd and Neve are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 24 June 2024, where proceedings will begin.

Community Impact

Lincolnshire Police extended sympathies to those affected by this deeply upsetting case and reiterated their dedication to pursuing justice in memory of the baby.