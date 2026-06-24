Police in Eastchurch acted on residents’ concerns about suspected drug dealing at a property in Church Road on Friday 19 June 2026. A warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of Class A drugs believed to be cocaine.

Large Drug Haul Found

During the search of the property, officers recovered three mobile phones, two laptops, paperwork, and drug paraphernalia alongside the Class A substances.

Woman Arrested On Suspicion

A 45-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Community Concerns Prompt Action

The police operation followed reports from local residents who raised alarms about drug activity in the area, prompting swift enforcement by the authorities.