Man Climbs Porch in Bispham to Evade Police Arrest

Police in Blackpool were called to Munster Avenue in Bispham last night after a man attempted to avoid arrest by climbing onto a porch roof. The incident sparked a tense standoff lasting several hours before officers finally arrested the individual.

Unusual Police Pursuit

The man’s dramatic attempt to evade capture by climbing onto a property roof caught the attention of both officers and local residents. Police responded swiftly to the scene following a report related to unknown offences.

Lengthy Standoff Resolved

Officers maintained a careful approach during the hours-long standoff, ultimately securing the man’s arrest without further incident. The reason for his initial arrest has not been disclosed.

Community Impact

Residents nearby witnessed the police operation that disrupted the quiet neighbourhood and praised the officers’ professionalism in handling the unusual situation.