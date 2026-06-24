Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

Met Police officer PC Vinnie Finlay, serving with the Central West command unit, faces court charged with voyeurism following an incident in Kingston on Sunday, 11 May 2025. He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 25 June. The officer has been suspended from duty since Tuesday, 19 May.

Allegations Surface

The charges relate to a single victim and stem from an incident earlier this year in Kingston. Details remain limited as the case is active.

Police Response

The Metropolitan Police suspended PC Finlay immediately after the allegations came to light on 19 May, pending further investigation. The force has emphasised its commitment to maintaining public trust and integrity.

Court Date Set

PC Finlay is due to face Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 25 June for the initial hearing. The case will proceed through the legal system following this appearance.