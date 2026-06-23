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PUB ATTACK Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of Stuart Tickner, 50, after an assault outside a pub in Sidcup. Officers were called at around 1am on Monday, 25 May to Station Road, where Mr Tickner was found unconscious. He was rushed to hospital but died on Saturday, 30 May. His family is receiving specialist support.

Police Arrest After Assault

On Sunday, 21 June, 36-year-old Liam Burgess from Harefield was charged with murder and possession of a weapon in a public place. He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court the following day.

Next Steps Attack

Burgess has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for Wednesday, 24 June.

Community Shock In Sidcup

The violent incident outside a public house has shocked the Sidcup community, with local residents awaiting further updates as the case progresses through the courts.

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Topics :Crime

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