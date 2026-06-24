UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

The UK is bracing for its hottest day ever as a red weather warning is issued for Wednesday and Thursday amid a severe heatwave sweeping across southern England. Nearly 500 schools are closing early or cancelling trips to protect pupils from extreme temperatures nearing 40C, close to the country’s record of 40.3C set in July 2022. Emergency services and transport operators have urged caution as the Met Office warns of widespread health risks and significant disruption.

Massive School Closures

More than 300 schools across several counties, including Somerset, Buckinghamshire, Gloucestershire and Hampshire, have announced partial or full-day closures over the coming days. Many have cited the lack of air conditioning and concerns over travelling in extreme heat. Pupils have been permitted to wear lighter PE kits instead of full uniforms and some after-school activities have been cancelled. Entire schools like Buckingham School and St John’s Marlborough are fully closed, with remote learning arranged.

Army Pauses Ceremonial Duties

The British Army has cancelled ceremonial events in London and Windsor to safeguard soldiers, horses, and the public from heat-related risks. Iconic ceremonies such as the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace will be paused from Tuesday until Thursday, with mounted units adapting routines to avoid stress on horses.

Transport Disruption Warnings

Train operators including South Eastern Railway, Govia Thameslink Railway, and Chiltern Railways have warned of severe delays and reduced services due to heat-related infrastructure risks like rail expansion and overhead power line sagging. Network Rail and Transport for London advise passengers to travel only if absolutely necessary during the red warning period. Eurostar has also cancelled some cross-Channel services due to adverse weather.

Severe Weather Aftermath

Prior to the heatwave, violent thunderstorms struck southern England with over 29,000 lightning strikes recorded overnight, causing power outages for hundreds of homes, flooding, and at least two house fires attributed to lightning. London Fire Brigade responded to more than 400 calls, including emergency flooding and fire incidents.

Health And Infrastructure Risks

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a red Heat Health Alert covering much of England and Wales, warning that the extreme heat poses a life risk even for healthy individuals. Experts highlight that Britain’s infrastructure is under strain, with the heatwave acting as a stress test for transport networks and buildings not designed for such temperatures. Elevated night-time temperatures are also creating discomfort and health concerns across the region.