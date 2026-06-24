Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

HEAT ALERT UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

The UK is bracing for its hottest day ever as a red weather warning is issued for Wednesday and Thursday amid a severe heatwave sweeping across southern England. Nearly 500 schools are closing early or cancelling trips to protect pupils from extreme temperatures nearing 40C, close to the country’s record of 40.3C set in July 2022. Emergency services and transport operators have urged caution as the Met Office warns of widespread health risks and significant disruption.

Massive School Closures

More than 300 schools across several counties, including Somerset, Buckinghamshire, Gloucestershire and Hampshire, have announced partial or full-day closures over the coming days. Many have cited the lack of air conditioning and concerns over travelling in extreme heat. Pupils have been permitted to wear lighter PE kits instead of full uniforms and some after-school activities have been cancelled. Entire schools like Buckingham School and St John’s Marlborough are fully closed, with remote learning arranged.

Army Pauses Ceremonial Duties

The British Army has cancelled ceremonial events in London and Windsor to safeguard soldiers, horses, and the public from heat-related risks. Iconic ceremonies such as the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace will be paused from Tuesday until Thursday, with mounted units adapting routines to avoid stress on horses.

Transport Disruption Warnings

Train operators including South Eastern Railway, Govia Thameslink Railway, and Chiltern Railways have warned of severe delays and reduced services due to heat-related infrastructure risks like rail expansion and overhead power line sagging. Network Rail and Transport for London advise passengers to travel only if absolutely necessary during the red warning period. Eurostar has also cancelled some cross-Channel services due to adverse weather.

Severe Weather Aftermath

Prior to the heatwave, violent thunderstorms struck southern England with over 29,000 lightning strikes recorded overnight, causing power outages for hundreds of homes, flooding, and at least two house fires attributed to lightning. London Fire Brigade responded to more than 400 calls, including emergency flooding and fire incidents.

Health And Infrastructure Risks

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a red Heat Health Alert covering much of England and Wales, warning that the extreme heat poses a life risk even for healthy individuals. Experts highlight that Britain’s infrastructure is under strain, with the heatwave acting as a stress test for transport networks and buildings not designed for such temperatures. Elevated night-time temperatures are also creating discomfort and health concerns across the region.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

ROBBERY CHARGE Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

SEX OFFENDER Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

UK News
Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

BUS CRASH PROBE Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

UK News
Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

MURDER PROBE Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

UK News
Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

FIND HIM Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

UK News
Baby Goats Stolen in Bromley Farm Theft Police Investigate

Baby Goats Stolen in Bromley Farm Theft Police Investigate

UK News
Godalming Man Sentenced for False Imprisonment in 2023 Case

FASLE IMPRISONMENT Godalming Man Sentenced for False Imprisonment in 2023 Case

UK News
What Makes Modern Entertainment Sites So Engaging

What Makes Modern Entertainment Sites So Engaging

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

FATAL COLLISION Man Charged Over 2024 Teenager Death in Wiltshire Collision

UK News
Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

FIRST PICTURE Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

GATWICK ARREST Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

UK News
Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

UK News

GANG CONVICTED Telford Gang Jailed for Kidnapping and Torture Over Sister Dispute

UK News

Telford Gang Jailed for Kidnapping and Torture Over Sister Dispute

UK News
Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

UK News
Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

DRUG CHARGES Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

UK News
Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

BUS CRASH PROBE Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

UK News
Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

POLICE APPEAL Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

UK News
Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

COURT VERDICT Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

UK News
Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

UK News
Watch Live