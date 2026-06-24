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CHILDREN INJURED Two Children Injured in Stoke-on-Trent Road Collision on Chell Heath Road

Two Children Injured in Stoke-on-Trent Road Collision on Chell Heath Road

Emergency services rushed to Chell Heath Road, Stoke-on-Trent, at 8.32am on Wednesday after a car struck a girl and boy crossing the road. West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene with three ambulances, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance. The two children were seriously injured and taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Serious Injuries Reported

The young girl sustained serious trauma and was stabilised by paramedics before being transported to the hospital with blue lights and sirens. The boy suffered potentially serious injuries and received treatment on-site prior to hospital transfer for further assessment.

Driver Assessed But Not Injured

The female driver involved was checked by ambulance staff but declined hospital treatment at the scene.

Emergency Response Swift

West Midlands Ambulance Service deployed significant resources, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, highlighting the severity of the incident and urgent medical needs of those injured.

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