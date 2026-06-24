Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROAD RAGE Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

Archie Phillips, 22, from Wymering, was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 19 after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent during a road rage attack in Paulsgrove last year. The incident left a fellow motorist with severe facial injuries and ongoing vision problems.

Road Rage Altercation

On July 2, 2025, around 5pm, a 57-year-old man was driving with his wife and her sister on Hythe Road, Paulsgrove. After stopping to let the road narrow to a single lane, the man was allowed to pass by an oncoming vehicle. Phillips, who was driving behind, became angry and shouted as the vehicles neared the junction of Allaway Avenue and Service Road.

Violent Assault

Phillips pulled alongside the victim’s car, exited his vehicle, and approached the driver’s side. He tried to open the door and shouted racial abuse before reaching through the window, grabbing the man by his shirt, and punching him in the face.

Serious Injury Impact

The victim suffered a fractured cheekbone, extensive bruising, and continues to experience vision problems. His vehicle also sustained damage from the attack.

Police Response And Justice

Phillips fled the scene but was identified through an investigation by Portsmouth District Investigations Team. Following his arrest and guilty plea, the officer in charge stated: “Phillips caused serious injuries to an innocent man who was just trying to go about his day, and he deserves to face jail time for his vile behaviour. This was an act of unnecessary and unacceptable violence that will not be tolerated in Portsmouth.”

Restraining Order Imposed

In addition to his prison sentence, Phillips was issued a restraining order preventing contact with the victim and two witnesses, ensuring their safety going forward.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

SEA RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

UK News
Wakefield Man Convicted of Manslaughter Over Grandfather’s Fatal Pub Punch

PUB BRAWL Wakefield Man Convicted of Manslaughter Over Grandfather’s Fatal Pub Punch

UK News
Andy Burnham Starts Leader Briefings as Sir Keir Starmer Plans Smooth Labour Transition

LEADERSHIP SHIFT Andy Burnham Starts Leader Briefings as Sir Keir Starmer Plans Smooth Labour Transition

UK News
Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

PUB ATTACK Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

UK News
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

POLICE APPEAL Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

UK News
Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

COURT VERDICT Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

UK News
Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

ANIMAL WARNING Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

UK News
Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

CARE FAILINGS Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

UK News
Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

Worthing Motorcyclist Killed on Arundel Road Police Launch Witness Appeal

UK News
Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

INNOCENT VICTIM Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

UK News
Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

Merseyside Police Link Ellis Cox Murder Gun to Two Previous Shootings

UK News
Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

TRIO JAILED Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

UK News
Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

MURDER PROBE Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

UK News
Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

Murder Inquiry After Man Found Dead at Derbyshire Stone Circle

UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Collision Sparks Hour-Long Delays Near Godstone During Heatwave

UK News

M25 Collision Sparks Hour-Long Delays Near Godstone During Heatwave

UK News
Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

HELICOPTER EMERGENCY Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

UK News
Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

RED ALERT Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

UK News
Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

UK News
Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

MURDER HUNT Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

UK News
Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

UK News
Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

Breaking News, UK News
Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

Met Police Officer Charged with Voyeurism over Kingston Incident

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live