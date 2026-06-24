Archie Phillips jailed for assault causing serious facial injuries in Paulsgrove

Archie Phillips, 22, from Wymering, was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 19 after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent during a road rage attack in Paulsgrove last year. The incident left a fellow motorist with severe facial injuries and ongoing vision problems.

Road Rage Altercation

On July 2, 2025, around 5pm, a 57-year-old man was driving with his wife and her sister on Hythe Road, Paulsgrove. After stopping to let the road narrow to a single lane, the man was allowed to pass by an oncoming vehicle. Phillips, who was driving behind, became angry and shouted as the vehicles neared the junction of Allaway Avenue and Service Road.

Violent Assault

Phillips pulled alongside the victim’s car, exited his vehicle, and approached the driver’s side. He tried to open the door and shouted racial abuse before reaching through the window, grabbing the man by his shirt, and punching him in the face.

Serious Injury Impact

The victim suffered a fractured cheekbone, extensive bruising, and continues to experience vision problems. His vehicle also sustained damage from the attack.

Police Response And Justice

Phillips fled the scene but was identified through an investigation by Portsmouth District Investigations Team. Following his arrest and guilty plea, the officer in charge stated: “Phillips caused serious injuries to an innocent man who was just trying to go about his day, and he deserves to face jail time for his vile behaviour. This was an act of unnecessary and unacceptable violence that will not be tolerated in Portsmouth.”

Restraining Order Imposed

In addition to his prison sentence, Phillips was issued a restraining order preventing contact with the victim and two witnesses, ensuring their safety going forward.