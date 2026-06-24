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RED ALERT Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

Red Extreme Heat Warning Issued Across Southern England and Wales

The Met Office has issued a rare Red Extreme Heat Warning effective from 9am Wednesday through late Thursday night, covering much of southern and central England and Wales. Amber warnings remain in place through the weekend as temperatures soar, with record-breaking June highs expected. The unprecedented heatwave threatens significant impacts on health, infrastructure, and public services across the affected areas.

Historic Temperature Records Likely

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C on Wednesday and Thursday, reaching peaks around 37°C on Wednesday and potentially 38°C on Thursday and Friday. This threatens to break the UK June daily air temperature record of 35.6°C, set in 1976 and 1957. Overnight temperatures are also expected to remain unusually high, with over 20°C recorded in parts of Wales already.

Health Risks And Public Warnings

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued Heat Health Alerts warning of risks to even healthy individuals. Dr Agostinho Sousa urged people to stay hydrated, avoid the sun during peak hours, and check on vulnerable neighbours, especially the elderly. Age UK also stressed that older people with health conditions should take extra precautions, such as staying in the shade and keeping their homes cool.

Coastal Safety Reminder

Despite high air temperatures, sea temperatures remain cold and pose a risk of cold water shock. The RNLI advises caution when entering water and recommends swimming only at lifeguarded beaches between the flags. Cold water shock can cause rapid breathing and panic, so swimmers should remember the Float to Live technique.

Heatwave Impact Amp Climate Change

Met Office Chief Scientist Professor Stephen Belcher emphasised that climate change has increased the frequency and severity of heatwaves in the UK. This event highlights wider implications for health, transport, energy, and water supply. The heat and high humidity create challenging conditions across society.

Cooling Down Soon

The extreme heat is expected to peak on Thursday for most, though eastern England will remain hot into Friday and Saturday under Amber warnings. Temperatures should ease by the weekend with more typical conditions returning next week, including cooler winds and rain, especially in the northwest.

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