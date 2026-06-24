Six Arrested Over Kamahl Cameron-Williams Westow Hill Stabbing

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 31-year-old Kamahl Cameron-Williams on Westow Hill, Crystal Palace, in the early hours of Sunday, June 21. The Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a man with knife injuries, but Cameron-Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The murder investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee.

Victim Confirmed

Police confirmed the victim as Kamahl Cameron-Williams, aged 31. Emergency services arrived swiftly after the attack but were unable to save him. The stabbing took place in the busy Westow Hill area of Crystal Palace.

Six Arrested So Far

An initial suspect, a man treated for stab wounds at hospital, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. A 23-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and is currently held, while four others – including a 17-year-old boy and men aged 19, 30, and 45 – have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police Urge Public Help

“Our detectives continue to work at pace and remain committed to apprehending those responsible for taking Kamahl away from his loved ones,” said Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee. “We have already made significant arrests and are closing in on outstanding suspects. Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is urged to speak to us as a matter of urgency.”

Investigation Continues

The Metropolitan Police are maintaining a full investigation into the stabbing, asking the community to provide any information that could help bring those responsible to justice as the area copes with the tragic loss.