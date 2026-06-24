Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HELICOPTER EMERGENCY Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

  Police are investigating a serious road traffic incident at Treleigh Industrial Estate in Redruth on Tuesday 23 June after a man in his 60s was trapped by a heavy goods vehicle and suffered life-changing injuries.

Emergency Response

The ambulance service alerted the police at 10.05am, leading to the man being airlifted to hospital for urgent treatment. Emergency crews attended promptly to manage the scene.

Road Closure And Investigation

The road around the industrial estate remained closed for a thorough collision investigation. Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Wiltshire Police have asked anyone who witnessed the event or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses can report information on the police website or by calling 101, quoting log number 230 of 23/06/2026.

Support For Next Of Kin

The victim’s next of kin have been informed by authorities, with support measures being offered as the investigation continues.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault During Bradford Jogging

TEEN JOGGER Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault During Bradford Jogging

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Rizwan Khaliq Over Weapons and Assault in Leeds

MANHUNT Police Appeal to Find Rizwan Khaliq Over Weapons and Assault in Leeds

UK News
Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

GATWICK ARREST Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

UK News

GANG CONVICTED Telford Gang Jailed for Kidnapping and Torture Over Sister Dispute

UK News
Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

UK News
David Lammy Enters Leadership Race, Favourite to Become UK’s First Black PM

LEADERSHIP BID David Lammy Enters Leadership Race, Favourite to Become UK’s First Black PM

UK News
Wife Found Guilty of Murdering 84-Year-Old Husband in NW England

MURDER CONVICTION Wife Found Guilty of Murdering 84-Year-Old Husband in NW England

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Fatal Night Out Attack in Pontefract

COURT VERDICT Castleford Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Fatal Night Out Attack in Pontefract

UK News
Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

ROBBERY CHARGE Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

SEX OFFENDER Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

TERROR SENTANCE Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

UK News
Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

Nottinghamshire Teen Jailed for Sharing Extremist Terror Material Online

UK News
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

DRUG CHARGES Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

PUB ATTACK Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

Man Charged With Murder Over Sidcup Pub Assault Death

UK News
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

POLICE APPEAL Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

HEAT ALERT UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

Breaking News, UK News
UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

UK Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave With School Closures and Travel

Breaking News, UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Motorcycle Collision Closes A27 Both Ways in West Sussex

UK News

Serious Motorcycle Collision Closes A27 Both Ways in West Sussex

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

SEA RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

Shoreham RNLI Rescues Teens Stranded on Harbour Arm During Paddleboard Call

UK News
Watch Live