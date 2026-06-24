Man Airlifted With Life-Changing Injuries After Redruth HGV Incident

Police are investigating a serious road traffic incident at Treleigh Industrial Estate in Redruth on Tuesday 23 June after a man in his 60s was trapped by a heavy goods vehicle and suffered life-changing injuries.

Emergency Response

The ambulance service alerted the police at 10.05am, leading to the man being airlifted to hospital for urgent treatment. Emergency crews attended promptly to manage the scene.

Road Closure And Investigation

The road around the industrial estate remained closed for a thorough collision investigation. Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Wiltshire Police have asked anyone who witnessed the event or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses can report information on the police website or by calling 101, quoting log number 230 of 23/06/2026.

Support For Next Of Kin

The victim’s next of kin have been informed by authorities, with support measures being offered as the investigation continues.