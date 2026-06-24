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EMERGENCY EFFORTS Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

  A Wigan woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after causing the death of 31-year-old Darryl Tomlinson in a dangerous driving incident on Pembroke Road during freezing conditions on the morning of 9 January 2025. Megan Murphy, 26, admitted killing Mr Tomlinson by driving with an icy windscreen, failing to maintain proper visibility.

Ice-covered Windscreen

Mr Tomlinson collapsed onto the road in the early hours. Despite witnesses shouting warnings and sounding horns, Murphy continued to drive with near-zero visibility. CCTV footage revealed her reversing illegally down a one-way street with windows and windscreen still frozen.

Repeated Vehicle Strikes

The court heard Murphy stopped just inches from Mr Tomlinson but, unable to see him through the ice, drove forward over him. She then reversed and struck him again before driving forward a third time, trapping him under the driver’s side.

Emergency Efforts

A witness called North West Ambulance Service, who alerted police. Officers used a car jack provided by a bystander to lift the vehicle and began CPR. Paramedics arrived shortly after, but Mr Tomlinson was pronounced dead at 06:21.

Callous Aftermath

Following the incident, Murphy called a friend saying, “I’ve ran him over but it’s a smackhead,” without alerting emergency services herself. CCTV confirmed she had driven the wrong way twice on the same street earlier the same night.

Family Grief And Police Warning

Darryl’s family described profound heartbreak. His mother called him “a loving and caring young man,” while his father spoke of an “unbearable emptiness.” His brother Lee expressed shock at Murphy’s careless driving and devastation over her dismissive phone call. Detective Constable Carl Boydell warned drivers on the dangers of driving with an icy windscreen, urging motorists to ensure complete visibility during cold weather.

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