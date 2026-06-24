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CHILD PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

  A Maidstone sex offender has been sentenced to three years in prison after being caught sharing hundreds of indecent images of young children on the Telegram app. Alan Richens, 51, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court on 22 June 2026 following an investigation by Kent Police that began on 12 November 2025.

Disturbing Online Activity

After receiving a tip-off, Kent Police identified Richens as the perpetrator distributing child abuse images online. Officers raided his London Road home, arresting him while he was asleep and seizing a mobile phone for forensic examination. The device contained over 218 indecent images and alarming chat messages discussing child sexual abuse.

Chatting With Paedophiles

Digital investigators uncovered that Richens engaged in explicit conversations with multiple Telegram users involved in similar offending. His exchanges revealed a pattern of making and sharing abusive content purely for sexual gratification, showing no regard for the victims.

Long-term Safeguards

Alongside his prison term, Richens was handed a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and must remain on the sex offenders’ register for life. Police warned that he will be closely monitored following his release to protect vulnerable children from further harm.

“Richens habitually engaged in obscene online conversations with other paedophiles, making and sharing the worst images and videos I have ever seen,” said police investigator Abigail Beale. “His heinous actions were solely for his own sexual gratification, showing no consideration for the children’s wellbeing. We will continue close monitoring after his release.”

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