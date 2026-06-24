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MORE DETAILS RELEASED Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

  On 19 June 2026, a collision between two East Midlands Railway passenger trains occurred near Elstow, Bedfordshire, on the Midland Main Line. The accident, involving train services 1H46 (Corby to London St Pancras) and 1B67 (Nottingham to London St Pancras), resulted in the death of the driver of train 1H46 and injuries to 162 passengers, with 102 hospitalised. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) was notified promptly and continues an independent probe alongside the British Transport Police and other authorities.

Collision Details

The crash happened around 5.15pm approximately 2.5 miles south of Bedford station, on the Up Fast line near signal WH152. Train 1B67 was stationary due to an Automatic Warning System (AWS) fault that triggered emergency braking. Meanwhile, train 1H46 passed a red signal at WH154 and collided with the stationary train at about 49 mph. Both trains suffered significant damage and partial derailment.

Human And Technical Impact

Sadly, the driver of train 1H46 died as a result of the collision. Of the 162 injured, 53 remain in hospital, with eight in critical condition. RAIB investigators have recovered on-train data recorders (‘black boxes’), CCTV, signalling, and radio communication data to support the ongoing investigation into the sequence of events and system performance.

Ongoing Investigation

RAIB is analysing factors including the performance of AWS and braking systems, signal visibility, train speed and braking commands, and the reasons for train 1B67’s unexpected stop. It is also reviewing the emergency response, signal interlocking, and risk assessments at the site. The investigation is independent of police and regulator inquiries and aims to identify root causes and lessons for rail safety.

Railway Recovery And Repairs

Recovery involved lifting damaged trains by crane and transporting them to secure storage for detailed examination. RAIB is coordinating with Network Rail and rail industry teams to facilitate site clearance and infrastructure repairs to restore normal railway operations. The recovery and repair work is expected to take several days, given the scale of damage.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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