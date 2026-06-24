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BRUTAL HAMMER ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Hammer Attack in Melksham High Street

Man Found Guilty of Hammer Attack in Melksham High Street

Nathan Scholey, 32, was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent after attacking a man in his 40s with a hammer on Melksham High Street on 17 October. The victim sustained serious head injuries requiring hospital treatment. Wiltshire Police led the investigation, and Scholey appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 18 June, where he was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon. He remains in custody ahead of his sentencing on 30 October.

Brutal Hammer Attack

The assault followed a brief verbal dispute, with Scholey repeatedly striking the victim’s head with a hammer. The victim was left with serious injuries and later described the lasting psychological consequences of the attack in court.

Victims Testimony

The victim spoke of feeling vulnerable and battling anxiety and reduced confidence since the assault. He explained the attack has left him less sociable and emotionally scarred months on.

Police Commend Cooperation

Detective Constable Paul Baldock said: “Scholey used a hammer to strike his victim on the head, seriously injuring him. The effects of such a horrendous and unwarranted attack remain with the victim, who has told the court of the lasting psychological trauma some months afterwards. There is simply no place for such aggressive behaviour or indeed carrying a hammer with the intent to use it as a weapon. I would like to thank the victim in this case for supporting the investigation and helping bring this individual to justice.”

Sentencing Scheduled

Following the guilty verdict, Scholey was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 30 October.

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