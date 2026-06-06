Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

Six men have been charged with violent disorder following serious clashes during protests in Southampton on Tuesday night. The unrest erupted after Hampshire Police released bodycam footage showing officers arresting Henry Nowak, who had been stabbed. The suspects are currently remanded in custody awaiting court appearances.

Violence Erupts Over Bodycam Video

Protests turned violent as demonstrators reacted angrily to the release of footage capturing Nowak’s arrest. Officers faced hostility, including the throwing of wheelie bins, forcing police to don riot gear amid mounting disorder.

Charged Men Identified

Kevin Reeves, 31, Portswood Road, Southampton

Andrew Riddett, 38, Seacombe Green, Southampton

Harry Varney, 34, Briarswood, Southampton

Dillon Crawford, 29, Wilton Avenue, Southampton

Taylor Grundy, 22, Pavillion Way, Gosport

Andrew Summerhayes, 38, Banning Street, Romsey (also charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon)

All have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

Previous Court Cases Linked

Earlier court appearances involved five others: Connor Bishop, 24; Noah Etherington, 18; and Reece Robinson, 21, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Daniel Frost, 44, admitted to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, while Matt Styler, 50, denies assaulting a police sergeant during the protests.

Police Urge Public Calm

Hampshire Police are appealing for calm and encourage anyone with information about the unrest to come forward as investigations continue into the protests and related offences.