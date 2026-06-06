Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE CHARGES Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

Six men have been charged with violent disorder following serious clashes during protests in Southampton on Tuesday night. The unrest erupted after Hampshire Police released bodycam footage showing officers arresting Henry Nowak, who had been stabbed. The suspects are currently remanded in custody awaiting court appearances.

Violence Erupts Over Bodycam Video

Protests turned violent as demonstrators reacted angrily to the release of footage capturing Nowak’s arrest. Officers faced hostility, including the throwing of wheelie bins, forcing police to don riot gear amid mounting disorder.

Charged Men Identified

  • Kevin Reeves, 31, Portswood Road, Southampton
  • Andrew Riddett, 38, Seacombe Green, Southampton
  • Harry Varney, 34, Briarswood, Southampton
  • Dillon Crawford, 29, Wilton Avenue, Southampton
  • Taylor Grundy, 22, Pavillion Way, Gosport
  • Andrew Summerhayes, 38, Banning Street, Romsey (also charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon)

All have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

Previous Court Cases Linked

Earlier court appearances involved five others: Connor Bishop, 24; Noah Etherington, 18; and Reece Robinson, 21, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Daniel Frost, 44, admitted to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, while Matt Styler, 50, denies assaulting a police sergeant during the protests.

Police Urge Public Calm

Hampshire Police are appealing for calm and encourage anyone with information about the unrest to come forward as investigations continue into the protests and related offences.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

FIND ALBERT Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

FIND LAUREN Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

UK News
Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

DIED AT SCENE Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

UK News
Four Men Jailed Over Stabbing Violence in Swansea City Centre

KNIFE VIOLENCE Four Men Jailed Over Stabbing Violence in Swansea City Centre

UK News
Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

JAILED FIVE TIMES Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Lewisham Assault Leaves Victim Dead

UK News
Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

MURDER PROBE Murder Hunt Underway After Man Fatally Stabbed in Silvertown

Breaking News, UK News
West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

POLICE HUNT West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

UK News
Hailsham Man Recalled to Prison Over Eastbourne Motorcycle Theft Probe

PRISON RECALL Hailsham Man Recalled to Prison Over Eastbourne Motorcycle Theft Probe

UK News
Downing Street Hits Back at US VP JD Vance Over Henry Nowak Murder Comments

POLITICAL ROW Downing Street Hits Back at US VP JD Vance Over Henry Nowak Murder Comments

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

POLICE BUST Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

UK News
Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

UK News
Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

POLICE JUSTICE Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

UK News
Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

UK News
Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

KNIFE RAIDS Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

UK News
Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Andy Burnham to Challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour Leadership After Makerfield Win

LEADERSHIP CONTEST Andy Burnham to Challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour Leadership After Makerfield Win

UK News
Andy Burnham to Challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour Leadership After Makerfield Win

Andy Burnham to Challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour Leadership After Makerfield Win

UK News
Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

FIRE ALERT Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

UK News
Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

UK News
Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

CURRENCY CONTROVERSY Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

UK News
Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

YELLOW WEATHER WARNING Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

UK News
Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

UK News
Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

INTERNATIONAL POLICE ACTION Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

UK News
Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

UK News
Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

TEENS GUILTY Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

UK News
Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

UK News
Watch Live