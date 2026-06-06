Westerham Faces Fire Station Closure Threat Amid Rising Council Tax

Westerham residents face an increased risk after news surfaced that Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) may close the local fire station, despite rising council tax contributions. The potential closure threatens emergency responses in this Surrey border town, particularly at the busy M25 and A21 junction, where multiple collisions occur annually.

Vital Emergency Coverage

Westerham Fire Station provides essential services beyond fighting fires, including assisting paramedics, gaining access to homes in emergencies, and supporting accident victims. Currently, the station operates near 24/7 coverage, supported regularly by nearby Thameside crews. Losing this would severely reduce rapid emergency support for the town.

Impact On Local Safety

The town’s location makes access difficult, especially during adverse weather or when the M25 is closed, and Westerham serves as a diversion route. Residents fear the loss of their fire station will increase risks to lives and property when emergency response times inevitably grow longer.

Community Hub Role

The fire station doubles as a community centre offering vital services such as installing and repairing fire alarms, education programmes for local children at Churchill Primary School, and fire safety awareness. Its closure would remove an important local resource beyond emergency calls.

Calls For Action

Concerned locals are urged to contact their MP, Laura Trott at [email protected] with the subject line: CONSTITUENT: Urgent concern regarding potential closure of Westerham Fire Station. The loss of the station could impact all residents’ safety and well-being in Westerham.