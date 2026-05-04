Zelenskyy Praises King Charles and Starmer for Ukraine Support in Armenia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to King Charles III for his strong support of Ukraine during the monarch’s recent state visit to the United States. Zelenskyy shared his thanks with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a meeting in Yerevan, Armenia, where European leaders are gathering ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

King’s Speech To Congress

King Charles delivered a significant address to the US Congress last week, underscoring the importance of NATO and backing for Kyiv amidst concerns over President Donald Trump’s shifting attention due to the Iran conflict. His speech was viewed as a subtle rebuttal to any US disengagement from Ukraine, reaffirming the UK’s position on the war.

Zelenskyy Commends UK Sanctions

In the Yerevan meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Sir Keir Starmer for the UK’s effective sanctions against Russia and efforts to disrupt Moscow’s shadow fleet, calling the measures a “great example” for other allies. He remarked, “I think that Russia’s economy feels it,” highlighting the impact of Britain’s actions.

UK’s Tougher Maritime Measures

Earlier this year, Starmer announced that British commandos would be authorised to board and halt ships involved in Russia’s shadow fleet operations, particularly those transporting oil through UK waters to sustain Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

Diplomatic Push at EPC Summit

Starmer’s arrival in Armenia marks a continued diplomatic effort to strengthen UK ties with the EU on defence, security, and economic cooperation as part of a broader reset with Brussels. He is attending the EPC summit alongside EU Relations Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds and National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell.