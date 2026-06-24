Police Probe Knife Assault on St George’s Avenue Sheerness

Kent Police are investigating a knife assault that took place on St George’s Avenue, Sheerness, on Saturday, 13 June 2026 at 7.30pm. Officers were called to reports of a fight involving three men. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Man Arrested Then Released

A 28-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested at the scene but has been released on bail as inquiries continue.

CCTV Image Published

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have vital information about the attack and are urging the public to come forward if they recognise him.

Public Urged To Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/94657/26. Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.