Two Men Jailed for Stealing 25 Keyless Cars Worth £600K in Hertfordshire

Two men have been jailed for stealing 25 high-value vehicles worth over £600,000 across Hertfordshire and surrounding counties between October and December 2025. Aurimas Sarkis, 29, and Ignas Kisskiss, 36, admitted using specialist equipment to bypass keyless entry systems on premium Audi, BMW, and Mercedes cars.

Prolific Keyless Thieves

Detectives described Sarkis and Kisskiss as “prolific offenders” after a thorough investigation by the Crime Investigation Department. Both men appeared at St Albans Crown Court today, where Sarkis received a sentence of four years and one month, while Kisskiss was jailed for four years and ten months.

Wide Criminal Impact

The pair’s thefts affected victims across multiple counties, causing significant financial losses. Authorities are now working to recover stolen assets under Proceeds of Crime legislation, aiming to disrupt their criminal gains.

Police Urge Vehicle Protection

Police continue their crackdown on organised vehicle crime and advise car owners to take precautions against keyless theft. Recommended steps include using an approved steering wheel lock, storing key fobs in signal-blocking pouches, and remaining vigilant for suspicious activity.

Ongoing Crime Prevention Efforts

Law enforcement officials emphasise their commitment to tackling car theft rings and encourage the public to report any suspicious behaviour to help protect valuable vehicles from similar crimes.