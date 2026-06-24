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HONEYPOT TRAP Romanian Couple Admit Manslaughter in Southern England Poison Robberies

Romanian Couple Admit Manslaughter in Southern England Poison Robberies

Romanian nationals Adina Mihai, 31, and Madalin Dumitru, 30, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter and poisoning after killing two wealthy men and drugging two others in a series of honeypot robberies across southern England. The crimes involved luring victims via escort adverts, drugging them with GBL-laced drinks, and stealing valuables. The couple were arrested after attempting another robbery and appeared via videolink at Oxford Crown Court.

Deceptive Escort Operation

Mihai advertised as an escort on Vivastreet, offering services for around £170 an hour. She targeted affluent men, drugging them with GBL-spiked drinks to incapacitate them before Dumitru joined to carry out thefts.

Fatal Poisonings Confirmed

The first victim, 83-year-old millionaire property developer Malcolm King, died after drinking drug-laced wine at his £4 million Cotswolds home in August 2024. Police initially deemed his death natural but later linked it to the defendants. A second victim, Gary Mouat, 37, died similarly at his Banbury home in July 2025.

Targets And Arrest

After the two deaths, Mihai and Dumitru targeted two more men before being caught during a fifth attempted robbery. The couple had entered the UK legally in 2023 and were arrested soon after.

Police Comments On Case

Thames Valley Police DI Michael Roddy said, “Adina Mihai and Madalin Dumitru used drugs to incapacitate men seeking sexual services before stealing from them. For Gary Mouat, this had fatal consequences, so I am pleased to have got answers for his family.”

Gloucestershire DI Adam Staces added, “Tragically for Mr King, their callous, calculated actions were fatal. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Sentencing for the couple is expected at a later date.

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