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CHILD PREDATOR British Airways Pilot Jailed Eight Years for Grooming and Raping 12-Year-Old

British Airways Pilot Jailed Eight Years for Grooming and Raping 12-Year-Old

Kwame Yeboah, a British Airways pilot from Reading, Berkshire, has been jailed for eight years and four months after grooming and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Merseyside. The 30-year-old ex-England youth basketball player drove over 200 miles in his Mercedes to meet the victim following online grooming via Omegle and Instagram. Merseyside Police described him as a ‘dangerous’ predator after he admitted multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

Online Grooming Tactics

Yeboah initially met the girl on the video chat site Omegle, before they exchanged explicit messages and images on Instagram. Despite the girl initially claiming to be 17, she later shared pictures in her school uniform and referred to being grounded. Prosecutors said Yeboah emotionally manipulated the youngster, using sexually explicit language to coerce her into meeting him in person.  

Long Journey To Abuse

After grooming over social media, Yeboah travelled from Reading to Merseyside. Upon arrival, the girl escaped through a window to meet him. He first sexually abused her in his car and then raped her twice at different locations after driving around. The court heard he checked into a hotel the same day before committing the offences.

Court Sentencing And Reactions

Yeboah was sentenced via video link at liverpool/" title="Liverpool" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Liverpool Crown Court and immediately dismissed by British Airways following the revelation of his crimes. He received an additional year on licence after serving his sentence and must sign the sex offenders’ register for life. The court imposed a 15-year restraining order preventing any contact with the victim.

Impact On Victim

The victim has been left traumatised by the ordeal, suffering from sleep difficulties, anxiety, and problems concentrating at school. She expressed guilt, shame, and confusion. Detective Constable Roxana Tusa praised the swift police action and thanked the victim’s family for their strength during the investigation.

Airline Response

British Airways released a statement condemning Yeboah’s actions and expressing sympathy for the girl and her family. The airline confirmed he was fully vetted before joining in 2023 and said he was sacked immediately when the allegations came to light.

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