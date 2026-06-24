Bishop David Oakley Charged with Historic Rape Allegations in Stafford

David James Oakley, the 70-year-old Bishop of Northampton, has been charged with two counts of rape involving a female under 16. Staffordshire Police confirmed the charges relate to alleged offences that took place in Staffordshire between February 2000 and February 2001. Oakley was arrested in September last year and is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.

Police Charge Bishop

Staffordshire Police announced the charges against Oakley following an investigation into non-recent safeguarding allegations. The force confirmed the offences are historic and under active legal proceedings.

Diocese Responds

The Catholic Diocese of Northampton, covering Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, and Buckinghamshire, acknowledged the charges in a statement. They described the situation as “very distressing for all concerned” but declined further comment due to the ongoing court case.

Clerical Background

Born in Stourbridge, West Midlands, Oakley was ordained in 1980. He served in multiple parishes under the Archdiocese of Birmingham before being appointed Bishop of Northampton in 2020. Oakley was once considered a frontrunner to lead the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

Upcoming Hearing

Oakley’s court appearance at Cannock Magistrates’ Court is scheduled for 14 August, where the case will proceed as part of the judicial process.