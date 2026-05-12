Catholic School Damaged in Israeli Strikes on Southern Lebanon

A Catholic school run by nuns in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, has suffered major damage amid recent Israeli strikes on the region. The Antonine Sisters College, located near the Israeli border in a Hezbollah-influenced area, was struck during ongoing hostilities, sparking outrage among Lebanese Christians and raising concerns over civilian harm in the conflict.

Widespread School Damage

Social media footage reveals significant destruction at the Antonine Sisters College. Walls have collapsed, buildings bear heavy marks from explosions, and debris litters the site. Although reports vary on whether the school itself was directly targeted, the compound’s damage is severe.

Casualties Nearby

At least seven people, including civilians and children, were reportedly killed in a nearby building during the strikes. Paramedics are among those injured or killed, while other strikes in the Nabatieh area have caused additional casualties and injuries.

Religious Outrage

Lebanese Christian leaders and Catholic communities condemned the damage as an attack on a religious and educational institution. Some drew parallels with previous strikes on Catholic sites such as the Salvatorian Sisters convent and school in Yaroun, accusing Israel of targeting Christian heritage.

Military Claims And Controversy

Israel and its supporters argue that Hezbollah hides military assets within civilian areas, including near schools and religious buildings. The Israel Defence Forces maintain their strikes target terror infrastructure, with civilian damage occurring due to Hezbollah’s positioning of military assets in populated locations.

Civilian Toll Amid Ceasefire

The incident highlights continued civilian suffering despite a fragile ceasefire. Low-level clashes, including rocket and drone strikes, persist along the border with both sides involved, leaving civilians caught in the crossfire.