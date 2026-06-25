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MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

Koketso Ximba, 23, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Neo Graham on Eastfield Road, Wolverhampton, on 4 February 2025. The attack involved six shots fired from a red Renault Clio, which was later set on fire. West Midlands Police arrested five suspects, recovering the murder weapon, crack cocaine worth up to £19,000, and nearly £7,000 in cash.

Fatal Shooting In Wolverhampton

Neo Graham, aged 24, was shot dead during an attack on Eastfield Road, while a second man was injured but survived. A third man escaped unharmed. The suspects fled the scene in a red Renault Clio, which was later abandoned and burned to destroy evidence.

Rapid Police Arrests

West Midlands Police arrested four men within 24 hours of the shooting and a fifth suspect was caught two days later attempting to flee the country in Liverpool. Investigators seized the firearm used in the shooting along with significant quantities of crack cocaine and cash.

Sentences For Associates

  • Fabio Bandarrinha, 21, received a 10-year sentence for firearm possession, intent to supply crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property.
  • Aaron Osei, 23, was jailed for seven years for intent to supply crack cocaine, assisting an offender, and possession of criminal property.
  • Derrick Da Silva, 20, was sentenced to four years for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.
  • Elie Mey, 25, was convicted of possession of a firearm, intent to supply crack cocaine, assisting an offender, and possession of criminal property.

Impact On Local Crime

The case highlights continued police efforts to tackle firearms offences and drug crime in Wolverhampton and the wider West Midlands area, ensuring dangerous offenders are brought to justice.

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