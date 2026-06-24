Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

Sussex Police are warning residents across Adur and Worthing after a drainage scam has cost victims tens of thousands of pounds since May. Two men targeted mainly elderly and vulnerable homeowners by falsely claiming to be council workers dealing with urgent drainage or sewage problems. The offenders demanded upfront deposits and subsequently stole bank cards and PINs to withdraw large sums from cash machines.

Doorstep Deception

The scam involves suspects knocking on doors, posing as local council inspectors, and warning about drainage faults. Victims are pressured to pay deposits between £10 and £50 to secure drainage services. The fraudsters then collect bank cards and PIN numbers under the pretense of authorising payments in a nearby van — before disappearing with the cards.

Heavy Financial Toll

At least five residents have fallen victim so far, including one who lost a staggering £27,000. Four others collectively lost around £1,300. Sussex Police say the criminals have remained active in the area as recently as last week, intensifying concerns over the ongoing threat.

Police Appeal For Information

Detective Constable Sophie Chaplain from Worthing CID urged: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have been targeted or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward. Protect vulnerable neighbours and relatives by sharing this warning.” Residents are asked to report information online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 47260144219.

Protect Yourself From Fraud

Police stress: never share your PIN number with anyone, regardless of their claimed identity. Communities are encouraged to stay vigilant, check in with elderly friends and family, and report all suspicious doorstep callers promptly to help prevent further losses.