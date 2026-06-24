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BRUTAL ATTACK Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

  A 17-year-old boy named Louis has died following a brutal ambush attack by five assailants in Narbonne, southern France. The attackers filmed themselves repeatedly kicking him in the head as he lay unconscious on a construction site on June 19-20. Louis was rushed to the hospital in an induced coma but died on June 23 after three days fighting for his life. Police have arrested five suspects, including minors and adults, and charged them initially with attempted murder.

Chilling Footage Emerges

Investigators recovered video footage filmed by the attackers that shows the group laughing and stomping on Louis’s head while he lay motionless. The footage circulated online and has been described by police as crucial evidence in the case.

Suspects In Custody

Five suspects were identified through CCTV near the scene and swiftly arrested. All are now held in pretrial detention. Authorities plan to upgrade charges from attempted murder to murder or assassination after Louis’s death.

Attack Likely Premeditated

Authorities are treating the attack as a planned ambush, potentially an act of revenge, rather than a spontaneous fight. The violent assault left Louis with catastrophic head injuries and severe facial trauma.

Public Outrage Grows

The case has sparked widespread anger across France, particularly due to the victim’s vulnerability as a fostered teenager in state care and the disturbing nature of the filmed attack.

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