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Tracking Pressure Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

Businesses transporting goods across international borders face mounting pressure to enhance real-time tracking as global Internet of Things (IoT) connections soar. Industry forecasts predict nearly 39 billion connected devices worldwide by 2030, with companies pushing for live monitoring of vehicles, cargo, and equipment spanning multiple countries.

Supply Chain Disruptions

Ongoing delays at ports, shifting customs regulations, and demands to cut waste and boost efficiency are driving firms to adopt advanced tracking systems. Sectors including food, medicine, retail, and industrial equipment increasingly rely on connected sensors for updates on location, temperature, and operational status.

Beyond Basic GPS

Businesses are moving past traditional GPS tracking to get detailed data on asset condition during transit. For instance, refrigerated trailers carrying temperature-critical medicine can now trigger alerts if safe temperature thresholds are breached. Fleet managers also gain notifications on route deviations, delays, or unauthorised cargo access.

Connectivity Challenges In Europe

Despite growth in IoT deployments, companies face connectivity hurdles across Europe due to varied network coverage, roaming complexities, and the phase-out of older 2G/3G networks. The European Commission’s Digital Decade reports highlight the ongoing need for investment in digital infrastructure, including 5G and edge computing.

Risks Of Cost-cutting

Experts warn that cutting connectivity costs can backfire, with missed deliveries, temperature breaches, thefts, or service failures costing more than cheaper solutions save. Successful businesses integrate connectivity with automation and decision-making to reduce disruptions and build supply chain resilience.

Future of IoT Tracking

As billions more devices join global networks, real-time visibility is shifting from a competitive edge to an essential business function. Organisations leveraging digital transformation with quality data and system integration are poised to improve efficiency and mitigate operational risks across international supply chains.

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