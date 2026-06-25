Cornwall Police Appeal After Lesley Throupe Goes Missing in Looe

Police in Cornwall are urgently seeking information about 52-year-old Lesley Throupe, who was last seen in Looe. The man went missing around 11am on Wednesday 24th June 2026 near Kilmers Way. Authorities are increasingly concerned for his safety and request that anyone with details to get in touch immediately.

Last Seen Near Kilmers Way

Lesley was spotted in the Kilmers Way area; this remains the most crucial lead in the ongoing search. He is described as a white male of average build, with short light brown hair and a greying beard.

Distinctive Clothing Description

When last seen, Lesley wore glasses, a dark grey t-shirt emblazoned with the words “The Godfather” in large red writing, black shorts, and grey and white trainers.

Police Urge Public To Act

Police urge anyone who has seen Lesley or knows his whereabouts to call 999 immediately. When contacting the police, please quote Log 405 of 24th June 2026. The prompt public response is vital in ensuring his safe return.