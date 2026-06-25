PC Attacked With Brick in Morecambe Freed Just 16 Days Into Sentence

PC Conor McIntyre was left bloodied and concussed after being attacked with a brick during an on-duty incident in Morecambe on 22 November 2025. The assailant, George Jacobs, admitted unlawful wounding and criminal damage at Preston Crown Court in April 2026 but was released just 16 days into his 15-month prison sentence. The officer and police representatives have condemned the early release, calling it a betrayal of justice.

Brutal Attack On Duty

PC McIntyre was on patrol when he found an illegal electric bike and tried to confiscate it. Jacobs intervened, leading to a struggle before fleeing. Moments later, Jacobs returned and smashed a brick through the patrol car’s window, striking the officer’s face. The attack caused lacerations, a chipped tooth, a concussion, and glass injuries, requiring hospital treatment. McIntyre now suffers from scarring and ongoing dental problems.

Early Release Sparks Fury

Jacobs, with nearly 70 previous offences, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment plus time served on remand on 14 April 2026. Despite the violent nature of the assault, he was freed barely over two weeks later, leaving PC McIntyre feeling “let down” by the justice system.

Officer Questions Future

Speaking about the early release, PC McIntyre said: “This news was a real kick in the teeth. It has added insult to my injuries. This disgusting decision has given me no confidence in the justice system.” After almost seven years in policing, the experience has caused him to reconsider his career path.

Calls For Tougher Sentences

Martin Midgley of the Lancashire Police Federation described the attack as deliberate and pre-planned. He urged stronger deterrents against assaults on officers, highlighting rising national figures of violence targeting police personnel.