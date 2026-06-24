Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan at around 7.30am local time on Thursday 25 June 2026. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) confirmed the epicentre was located 50 kilometres beneath the sea near Iwate, triggering strong shaking felt widely across Aomori and Iwate prefectures. Emergency alerts issued across the region warned residents amid concerns about coastal safety.

Strong Shaking Across Region

The JMA reported intense shaking reaching an upper 6 on Japan’s seismic scale in parts of Aomori Prefecture, including Sanpachi-Kamikita. Northern Iwate experienced lower 5 magnitude tremors, while Miyagi and nearby areas felt intensity levels between 4 and 5. Social media platforms lit up with residents sharing rapid eyewitness reports of homes and buildings shaking violently.

No Major Tsunami Threat

Given the quake’s offshore epicentre, minor sea level fluctuations were anticipated along coastal areas, prompting a brief tsunami advisory. Officials quickly lifted the warning after confirming no significant tsunami risk. At the time of reporting, there were no known casualties or major structural damage.

Regions Seismic History

The earthquake occurred near the Japan Trench, one of the world’s most active seismic zones. This area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 quake in March 2011 that triggered a deadly tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people. Authorities remain vigilant for aftershocks following Wednesday’s strong quake.

Ongoing Monitoring

The JMA and US Geological Survey continue to track seismic activity closely. Emergency services remain on alert as aftershocks are expected. Residents are urged to follow official guidance and stay prepared.