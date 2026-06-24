Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

Isaac Clare-Watts, 26, was found dead at the Bronze Age Nine Ladies Stone Circle in Derbyshire on Monday morning after a summer solstice event attended by hundreds of people. Derbyshire Police arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody. Officers are appealing for anyone who was at the event or has footage of the celebrations to come forward as they investigate the fatal incident.

Family’s Urgent Plea

Isaac’s sister, Jonimae, urged attendees of the summer solstice rave to provide any information they hold. She said, “Please keep giving any information you may have. We will get justice for you, Isaac. You didn’t deserve any of this.” In a heartfelt tribute, she described Isaac as “Isaac the Wonder Boy” and asked for understanding as the family copes with their loss.

Career And Travels

Isaac had recently returned to the UK after travelling abroad. He worked as a joiner for Nottingham-based building firm Frank Goulding Ltd, having completed his apprenticeship successfully. The company expressed deep sadness over his death, noting Isaac’s popularity and passion for Muay Thai, which he pursued during his travels, including time in Thailand.

Isaac Appeal

Detective Inspector Tony Owen described the killing as “brutal” and emphasised the need to speak to anyone present at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle during the solstice event. He said, “It is vital that the team and I build up a clear picture of the exact circumstances surrounding his death.” Police are especially keen to review any videos or details regarding vehicles arriving and leaving the site over the weekend.

Significance Of The Site

The Nine Ladies Stone Circle, dating back to the early Bronze Age, is considered sacred by Pagan groups who conduct rituals there, including seasonal celebrations like the summer solstice. The site is traditionally believed to represent nine women turned to stone as punishment for dancing on a Sunday.

How To Help

Anyone who was at the stone circle over the weekend or has relevant information or footage is urged to contact Derbyshire Police immediately to aid the ongoing murder investigation.