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HAIR OF THE DOG Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

Three men have been jailed for a total of over 12 years after running a drugs enterprise from a boarding kennel in Widnes. John Chester, Sam Mulhern, and Ryan Holden pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 May to conspiracy to supply class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, as well as possession of criminal property.

Sentencing At Liverpool Crown Court

The trio returned to Liverpool Crown Court on 22 June where they were sentenced to a combined 12 years and four months in prison. Mulhern, 35, from Netherfield, Widnes, received five years and eight months. Chester, 43, of Hale Road, Widnes, was sentenced to four years, while Holden, 32, also from Hale Road, was jailed for two years and eight months.

Drugs Operation Details

The offenders operated their drug distribution network from a boarding kennel in the Widnes area, dealing heroin and crack cocaine. Their convictions highlight ongoing local efforts to tackle the supply of dangerous class A substances in the region.

Police Crackdown On Widnes Crime

The swift court proceedings followed police investigations into the criminal activity. Convicting those responsible for drug distribution aims to reduce the impact of drug-related crime on the local community in Widnes.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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