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CCTV STING Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

A 38-year-old man from Slough has been sentenced to three years in prison for supplying class A drugs following a Thames Valley Police investigation. Mohsan Hussain was convicted at Reading Crown Court after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin in Salt Hill park in February 2026, a significant bust that highlights ongoing efforts to tackle drug dealing in the area.

Caught On CCTV

CCTV operators monitoring Salt Hill Park observed drug-dealing activities on 5th and 6th February. Officers responding to the scene found Hussain attempting to flee but detained him with around 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin valued at approximately £1,000.

Charges And Conviction

  • Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine (Class A)
  • Possession with intent to supply heroin (Class A)
  • Concerned with the supply of heroin
  • Concerned with the supply of crack cocaine

Hussain pleaded guilty to all counts and was charged the day after his arrest, on 7th February.

Police Statement

PC Josh Bennet said: “This sentence demonstrates that drug dealing will not be tolerated in our communities. Hussain was found in possession of a significant quantity of Class A drugs, along with cash and mobile phones linked to his offending.”

“Thanks to the vigilance of our CCTV operators and the swift response of officers, he was quickly identified, detained and brought to justice.”

Community Warning

PC Bennet added: “Drug supply causes significant harm, often fuelling further crime and exploiting vulnerable people. We will continue to work proactively to disrupt this activity and protect our communities.” Residents are urged to report any suspicious drug-related activity to Thames Valley Police to help safeguard their neighbourhoods.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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