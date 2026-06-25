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BRUTAL ATTACK Stourbridge Man Jailed Eight Years for Teen Robbery and Assault

Stourbridge Man Jailed Eight Years for Teen Robbery and Assault

Ryan Hand, 37, from Lindsey Place, Brierley Hill, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday 15 June for a violent assault and robbery targeting two teenage boys in a Stourbridge park.

Brutal Assault in the Park

The attack saw Hand violently wound one victim during the robbery, leaving the teenagers traumatised by the incident.

Convicted After Trial

Hand was found guilty of wounding following an April trial, confirming the severity of his crimes.

Multiple Charges Admitted

He pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, one count of common assault, and possession of a knife in a public place, adding to the serious nature of the offences.

Justice Served At Wolverhampton Crown

The lengthy custodial sentence reflects the court’s condemnation of Hand’s violent and dangerous behaviour against vulnerable victims.

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