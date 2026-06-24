Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

Two 13-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at Thurmaston Shopping Centre in Barkby Thorpe Lane early on Saturday 20 June. Police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident shortly after 4.15am. No injuries were reported.

Ongoing Fire Investigation

The fire service has been investigating the cause of the blaze, with enquiries continuing alongside police, who are treating the incident as suspected arson. Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses in the local area.

Police Enquiries Lead To Arrests

Detectives arrested the two boys following detailed enquiries, including local area canvassing and footage review. Both suspects remain in police custody.

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