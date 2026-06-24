Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

Two 13-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at Thurmaston Shopping Centre in Barkby Thorpe Lane early on Saturday 20 June. Police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident shortly after 4.15am. No injuries were reported.
Ongoing Fire Investigation
The fire service has been investigating the cause of the blaze, with enquiries continuing alongside police, who are treating the incident as suspected arson. Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses in the local area.
Police Enquiries Lead To Arrests
Detectives arrested the two boys following detailed enquiries, including local area canvassing and footage review. Both suspects remain in police custody.
Appeal For Public Information
Detective Inspector Jim Willoughby said: “The fire service is still working to determine the exact cause of the fire but in order to ensure no possible evidential opportunities are lost, we have been carrying out a number of enquiries and are currently treating the fire as a suspected arson attack. Part of this work has included speaking to people who were in the area at the time and reviewing CCTV in and around the shopping centre. This has led to the arrest of two boys who will now be questioned by police. If anyone has any information that could help police with this ongoing investigation, call 101 – quoting reference 26*359496.”