Swindon Man Banned Three Years for Driving Under Influence of Cannabis

A 42-year-old Swindon man, Selvaraj Amuthanathan, was disqualified from driving for three years after testing positive for cannabis. Wiltshire Police stopped him on December 29 last year in Kingswood Avenue following signs of drug use, including glazed pupils and the distinct smell of cannabis.

Police Stop Leads To Arrest

Officers intercepted Amuthanathan’s vehicle at Kingswood Surgery car park, where a roadside drugs test indicated cannabis use. Further blood tests confirmed significant levels of the drug in his system.

Swindon Court Issues Driving Ban

On May 28, at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, Amuthanathan was handed a three-year driving ban and fined £120. He is required to pass an extended driving test before his licence can be restored.

Roads Policing Warns Of Risks

“Drug arrested-as-10000-police-drug-driving-cases-thrown-into-doubt/">driving is one of the fatal five offences for good reason,” said PC Hobbs. “Smoking cannabis significantly impairs your ability to drive, slowing your reactions, distorting your perception of time and distance, and reducing your awareness of your surroundings.”

Serious Consequences For Drivers

Amuthanathan’s lengthy ban underlines the severe road safety dangers and legal repercussions linked to driving under the influence of drugs.