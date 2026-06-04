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TAX SCAM Two Men Arrested in London Over £153m TikTok Tax Fraud Scam

Two Men Arrested in London Over £153m TikTok Tax Fraud Scam

Two Romanian men in their twenties were arrested in East London on 23 April for allegedly running a massive tax fraud using TikTok. Suspended by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the suspected scam involved persuading UK taxpayers to hand over personal tax details, with fraudulent claims blocked totalling £153 million.

East London Raids

HMRC cybercrime investigators swooped on addresses in Newham, arresting the 22 and 25-year-olds suspected of fraud by false representation, unauthorised computer access, money laundering and aiding crime. Both men have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Scam Technique Uncovered

The suspects allegedly used TikTok posts and direct messages to lure victims with promises of risk-free financial rewards in exchange for tax login information. HMRC warns that handing over such details risks identity theft, frozen bank accounts, repayment demands, and potential prosecution.

Official Warnings Issued

Simon Grunwell, Head of Cybercrime Investigations at HMRC, said: “You should protect your personal tax details in the same way you protect your bank details. Claims of quick, risk-free cash in return for sharing your personal information are a scam.” The public is urged to report suspicious HMRC-related social media activity on GOV.UK and email HMRC’s brand defence team at [email protected].

Wider Social Media Threat

Similar scams have circulated on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, using promises of easy money to steal tax information. HMRC stresses it will never offer tax rebates or request payment details via social media. Anyone with information about tax fraud can report it at www.gov.uk/report-tax-fraud.

Ongoing Investigation

HMRC has blocked £153 million in fraudulent claims linked to this investigation. Authorities continue to probe the network behind the scam and urge vigilance against social media offers promising uncomplicated financial rewards.

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