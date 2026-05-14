Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MENTAL WARNING Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

The mother of Valdo Calocane, who stabbed three people to death in Nottingham in June 2023, told an inquiry she believed he posed a risk to others years before the attacks due to his mental health issues. Mrs Celeste Calocane revealed in court on Thursday that she wanted her son, later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, to receive hospital treatment for his psychosis as early as May 2020.

Early Mental Health Concerns

Calocane was first arrested in May 2020 for causing damage to a neighbour’s door. His mother said she was shocked by his arrest and insisted it was out of character. She urged authorities to hospitalise him, recognising his mental state as a risk to others even at that stage.

Hospital Admissions And Family Support

After being released from custody, Calocane caused serious injury to a woman during another incident the same day. He was admitted to Highbury Hospital in Nottinghamshire the following day. Mrs Calocane described her own struggles, working in intensive care during the pandemic while trying to support her son, who would call frequently seeking comfort from family voices to drown out the hallucinations.  

Disturbing Messages And Family Insight

Calocane’s younger brother, Elias, kept a journal of his messages, which included violent thoughts, although Mrs Calocane was shielded from some of the more alarming content. The inquiry heard Elias believed the violent texts reflected suicidal thoughts rather than intentions to harm others. Mrs Calocane said her son’s affectionate messages were unlike his usual behaviour, highlighting his mental turmoil.

Family Mental Health History

The inquiry also noted a family history of mental health problems, with Calocane’s grandfather reportedly showing symptoms of cognitive issues. Mrs Calocane confirmed that her family had considered genetic and environmental factors that might have influenced Valdo’s psychosis.

Detentions Before Fatal Attacks

Prior to the June 2023 killings, Calocane was detained in a hospital four times for his mental health. The inquiry examining the circumstances leading up to the tragic stabbings is ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

SHOW CANCELLED Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

UK News
Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

LAW CAMPAIGN Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

UK News
Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

STREET ROBBERY Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

UK News
Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

FLIGHT DISRUPTION Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

UK News
Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

ARMED HOLD UP Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

UK News
James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

SERIAL OFFENDER James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

UK News
British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

UK News
Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

HATE CRIME Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

UK News
Ex-Oxford College CEO Charged with £5M Fraud in Cardiff Trial

FRAUD AND LIES Ex-Oxford College CEO Charged with £5M Fraud in Cardiff Trial

UK News
Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

POLICE BLUNDER Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

LOCAL LINKS Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

UK News
Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

UK News
Ten Jailed Over £19m Cannabis Importation Gang in Manchester

DRUGS BUST Ten Jailed Over £19m Cannabis Importation Gang in Manchester

UK News
Ten Jailed Over £19m Cannabis Importation Gang in Manchester

Ten Jailed Over £19m Cannabis Importation Gang in Manchester

UK News
Police Appeal After Young Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lincoln

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Appeal After Young Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lincoln

UK News
Police Appeal After Young Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lincoln

Police Appeal After Young Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lincoln

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

MENTAL WARNING Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

UK News
Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

UK News
Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

POLICE RETIREMENT Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

UK News
Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

UK News
Wes Streeting Resigns as Health Secretary amid Labour Leadership Turmoil

LEADERSHIP TURMOIL Wes Streeting Resigns as Health Secretary amid Labour Leadership Turmoil

Breaking News, UK News
Wes Streeting Resigns as Health Secretary amid Labour Leadership Turmoil

Wes Streeting Resigns as Health Secretary amid Labour Leadership Turmoil

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

UK News
Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

UK News
EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

STRUCK BY LIGHTING EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

UK News
EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

UK News
Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

HEALTH ALERT Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

UK News
Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

UK News
Watch Live