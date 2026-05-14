Mother Warned of Valdo Calocane’s Mental Health Risks Before Nottingham Stabbings

The mother of Valdo Calocane, who stabbed three people to death in Nottingham in June 2023, told an inquiry she believed he posed a risk to others years before the attacks due to his mental health issues. Mrs Celeste Calocane revealed in court on Thursday that she wanted her son, later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, to receive hospital treatment for his psychosis as early as May 2020.

Early Mental Health Concerns

Calocane was first arrested in May 2020 for causing damage to a neighbour’s door. His mother said she was shocked by his arrest and insisted it was out of character. She urged authorities to hospitalise him, recognising his mental state as a risk to others even at that stage.

Hospital Admissions And Family Support

After being released from custody, Calocane caused serious injury to a woman during another incident the same day. He was admitted to Highbury Hospital in Nottinghamshire the following day. Mrs Calocane described her own struggles, working in intensive care during the pandemic while trying to support her son, who would call frequently seeking comfort from family voices to drown out the hallucinations.

Disturbing Messages And Family Insight

Calocane’s younger brother, Elias, kept a journal of his messages, which included violent thoughts, although Mrs Calocane was shielded from some of the more alarming content. The inquiry heard Elias believed the violent texts reflected suicidal thoughts rather than intentions to harm others. Mrs Calocane said her son’s affectionate messages were unlike his usual behaviour, highlighting his mental turmoil.

Family Mental Health History

The inquiry also noted a family history of mental health problems, with Calocane’s grandfather reportedly showing symptoms of cognitive issues. Mrs Calocane confirmed that her family had considered genetic and environmental factors that might have influenced Valdo’s psychosis.

Detentions Before Fatal Attacks

Prior to the June 2023 killings, Calocane was detained in a hospital four times for his mental health. The inquiry examining the circumstances leading up to the tragic stabbings is ongoing.