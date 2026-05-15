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FUGTIVE ARREST Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

Simon Dutton, 49, one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives, was arrested in La Nucia, near Benidorm, Spain, in the early hours today following an international investigation into cocaine smuggling. His capture came just hours after the launch of the latest Operation Captura campaign targeting 12 men believed to be hiding on the Spanish Costas.

Operation Captura Success

The National Crime Agency and the Spanish Civil Guard coordinated the arrest as part of the renewed efforts against organised crime linked to drug trafficking. The Civil Guard released footage showing heavily armed officers storming a villa in La Nucia, using sniffer dogs and recovering large sums of cash as they detained Dutton.

Criminal Past Revealed

Dutton, originally from Bolton, Greater Manchester, was jailed in 2016 for 14 years after being convicted for organising large-scale cocaine importation and money laundering. He was first arrested in Greece in 2015 but remained on the run, wanted for recidivism.

Wider Uk Most Wanted Campaign

The arrest coincided with the release of a new list highlighting Britain’s most wanted criminals believed to be in Spain, including suspects linked to murder, drug supply, and fraud. Alongside Dutton, other fugitives like Derek McGraw Ferguson, wanted for murder, and Philip Barry Foster, wanted for a £13.6 million fraud scam, remain at large.

Community Appeal

British expats and visitors in Spain are urged to check the Operation Captura list and report any information to Crimestoppers anonymously. Authorities stress not to approach suspects directly. Over the past year, 56 criminals have been extradited from Spain to the UK as part of ongoing cooperation.

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