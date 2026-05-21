Reform UK Hires Vetting Officer After Councillor Scandal Fallout

Reform UK has launched a recruitment drive for a Vetting Officer in Westminster following a wave of resignations and controversies among its newly elected local councillors after last week’s elections. The party is aiming to prevent future scandals by introducing stricter background checks and social media reviews on prospective candidates.

Controversial Posts Spark Resignations

Several Reform UK councillors have stepped down or faced suspensions amid offensive and racist social media comments. Notable examples include Glenn Gibbins from Hylton Castle Ward, who made incendiary remarks about Nigerians, and Derek Bullock of Hulton, who posted racial slurs. Other councillors faced backlash for similarly inflammatory statements, causing embarrassment to the party.

New Vetting Role Announced

In response, Reform UK unveiled a job vacancy for a Vetting Officer tasked with conducting comprehensive background checks, social media audits, and reputational risk assessments. The role requires meticulously screening prospective candidates before nominating them under the Reform UK banner, aiming to safeguard the party’s public image.

Responsibilities And Salary

Conduct detailed background and social media checks

Identify reputational threats and escalate concerns to senior management

Maintain confidential records of vetting activities

Role based in Westminster with a salary range of £32,000 to £40,000

Balancing Party Views And Vetting

Many Reform UK supporters reportedly align with some of the controversial views expressed by their former councillors, posing a challenge for the new Vetting Officer in deciding which comments or behaviours disqualify candidates. The party must now carefully navigate vetting standards without alienating its voter base.