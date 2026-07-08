Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BACKLASH Lupita Nyong’o Criticises Homer’s Female Roles Ahead Of UK Odyssey Release

Lupita Nyong’o Criticises Homer’s Female Roles Ahead Of UK Odyssey Release

Lupita Nyong’o, star of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, has voiced her criticism of Homer’s original epic for its lack of female roles. Speaking on the UK YouTube channel DC Film Girl in early July 2026, Nyong’o addressed the film’s new perspective on women’s experiences during the Trojan War—a viewpoint largely absent from the ancient text.

Nyong’o Challenges Homer

Nyong’o, who plays Helen of Troy in Nolan’s adaptation, said: “When you read the Iliad and the Odyssey, very little time is spent in the perspective of the women. It’s told from a very masculine side of things. But this film takes time to really consider things from the female perspective.” She highlighted how the characters Helen and Clytemnestra are portrayed responding differently to the cost of war, reflecting their distinct experiences.

Mixed Fan Reactions

The controversy comes as the Odyssey trailer faced significant backlash online, receiving nearly 5.7 million views but only 68,000 likes, roughly a 9-to-1 dislike ratio. Fans have criticised casting choices—including Nyong’o, Elliot Page, and rapper Travis Scott—and the use of modern Americanised language set in Ancient Greece.

New Female Focus

Nyong’o emphasised the film’s aim to redress the gender imbalance in Homer’s storytelling. When asked what question she would ask Homer, she said: “So, Homer, how do you feel about the screen time given to these women considering how little you spent with them?”

Release Date Nears

The Odyssey is set to premiere on 17 July 2026 in the UK. Despite the early online scepticism, early critic reviews have been positive, suggesting the film may win over audiences once released.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Labour and Tories Boycott Clacton By-Election as Farage Faces Scrutiny

BYELECTION FALLOUT Labour and Tories Boycott Clacton By-Election as Farage Faces Scrutiny

UK News
HMP Moorland Worker Jailed for Sharing Prisoner Data Aiding Escape

PRISON SCANDAL HMP Moorland Worker Jailed for Sharing Prisoner Data Aiding Escape

UK News
South Farm Maize Maze Returns to Rodmell East Sussex Summer 2026

FAMILY FUN South Farm Maize Maze Returns to Rodmell East Sussex Summer 2026

UK News
Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

MANHUNT Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

MAJOR BLAZE Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

BRING HER HOME Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

UK News
British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

URGENT FUNDRAISER British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

UK News
Why Filipino Sports Watching Now Lives on the Second Screen

Why Filipino Sports Watching Now Lives on the Second Screen

UK News
Wakefield Officers Honoured in Parliament for Tackling ASB

POLICE PRAISE Wakefield Officers Honoured in Parliament for Tackling ASB

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

FATAL COLLISION Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

UK News
Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

UK News
Nigel Farage Quits MP Seat Triggering Clacton By-Election Drama

BYELECTION DRAMA Nigel Farage Quits MP Seat Triggering Clacton By-Election Drama

UK News
Nigel Farage Quits MP Seat Triggering Clacton By-Election Drama

Nigel Farage Quits MP Seat Triggering Clacton By-Election Drama

UK News
Convicted Child Abuser Gemma Mattinson Leads UK Anti-Migrant Protests

PROTEST SCANDAL Convicted Child Abuser Gemma Mattinson Leads UK Anti-Migrant Protests

UK News
Convicted Child Abuser Gemma Mattinson Leads UK Anti-Migrant Protests

Convicted Child Abuser Gemma Mattinson Leads UK Anti-Migrant Protests

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

ABUSE CONVICTION Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

UK News
Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead In Bedfordshire Home Murder Probe

MURDER MANHUNT Mother And Two Children Found Dead In Bedfordshire Home Murder Probe

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead In Bedfordshire Home Murder Probe

Mother And Two Children Found Dead In Bedfordshire Home Murder Probe

UK News
South London Nurse Struck Off for Predatory Sexual Abuse of Patient

NURSE SCANDAL South London Nurse Struck Off for Predatory Sexual Abuse of Patient

UK News
South London Nurse Struck Off for Predatory Sexual Abuse of Patient

South London Nurse Struck Off for Predatory Sexual Abuse of Patient

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

JUSTICE SERVED Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

UK News
Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

UK News
Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

TERROR PLOT Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

UK News
Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

UK News
Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

FIRE ALERT Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

UK News
Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

UK News
Watch Live