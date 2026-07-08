Lupita Nyong’o Criticises Homer’s Female Roles Ahead Of UK Odyssey Release

Lupita Nyong’o, star of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, has voiced her criticism of Homer’s original epic for its lack of female roles. Speaking on the UK YouTube channel DC Film Girl in early July 2026, Nyong’o addressed the film’s new perspective on women’s experiences during the Trojan War—a viewpoint largely absent from the ancient text.

Nyong’o Challenges Homer

Nyong’o, who plays Helen of Troy in Nolan’s adaptation, said: “When you read the Iliad and the Odyssey, very little time is spent in the perspective of the women. It’s told from a very masculine side of things. But this film takes time to really consider things from the female perspective.” She highlighted how the characters Helen and Clytemnestra are portrayed responding differently to the cost of war, reflecting their distinct experiences.

Mixed Fan Reactions

The controversy comes as the Odyssey trailer faced significant backlash online, receiving nearly 5.7 million views but only 68,000 likes, roughly a 9-to-1 dislike ratio. Fans have criticised casting choices—including Nyong’o, Elliot Page, and rapper Travis Scott—and the use of modern Americanised language set in Ancient Greece.

New Female Focus

Nyong’o emphasised the film’s aim to redress the gender imbalance in Homer’s storytelling. When asked what question she would ask Homer, she said: “So, Homer, how do you feel about the screen time given to these women considering how little you spent with them?”

Release Date Nears

The Odyssey is set to premiere on 17 July 2026 in the UK. Despite the early online scepticism, early critic reviews have been positive, suggesting the film may win over audiences once released.