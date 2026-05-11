Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE APPEAL West Midlands Police Seek Man Over March Sexual Assault in Handsworth

West Midlands Police Seek Man Over March Sexual Assault in Handsworth

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a man was sexually assaulted on Hamilton Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at around 8.30am on 17 March. The force has released an image of a man they wish to speak with as part of their ongoing investigation.

Suspect Image Released

The police have reviewed CCTV footage but have so far been unable to identify the man pictured. Officers are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Ongoing Police Enquiries

West Midlands Police said: “We want to speak with him after a man was sexually assaulted on Hamilton Road, Handsworth, at around 8.30am on 17 March. We have carried out enquiries including reviewing CCTV footage but have been unable to identify him.”

How To Help

  • Contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website
  • Call 101 quoting crime reference number 20/184139/26
  • Make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Rochdale Drug Dealer Ryan Banham Jailed Over Major Cannabis Supply

DRUGS BUST Rochdale Drug Dealer Ryan Banham Jailed Over Major Cannabis Supply

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Women Over Fake Banknote Fraud in Solihull

PASSING FAKES West Midlands Police Seek Women Over Fake Banknote Fraud in Solihull

UK News
Taxpayers Fund £1,915 for Cremation of Soham Murderer Ian Huntley

TAX PAYERS OUTRAGE Taxpayers Fund £1,915 for Cremation of Soham Murderer Ian Huntley

UK News
Man Jailed 13 Years for 1992 Stockport Sexual Assault After Cold Case Break

JUSTICE SERVED Man Jailed 13 Years for 1992 Stockport Sexual Assault After Cold Case Break

UK News
Two men admit antisemitic hate crime in Hackney

HATE CRIME Two men admit antisemitic hate crime in Hackney

UK News
Belgian Police Chief Demands Naval Blockade to Stop Migrant Boats to UK

MIGRANT SURGE Belgian Police Chief Demands Naval Blockade to Stop Migrant Boats to UK

UK News
Mother of Paige Doherty Speaks Out on Killer’s Wife After 10 Years

JUSTICE PLIGHT Mother of Paige Doherty Speaks Out on Killer’s Wife After 10 Years

UK News
Man Stabbed in Non-Life-Threatening Attack at Croydon Restaurant

KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed in Non-Life-Threatening Attack at Croydon Restaurant

UK News
Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

NAVY DEPLOYMENT Royal Navy Deploys HMS Dragon to Protect Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

UK News
luewater Shopping Centre Evacuated After Fire in Dartford

FIRE ALERT Bluewater Shopping Centre Evacuated After Fire in Dartford

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Men Arrested in Doncaster Over Rape and Sexual Assault Inquiry

RAPE ATTACK Two Men Arrested in Doncaster Over Rape and Sexual Assault Inquiry

UK News
Two Men Arrested in Doncaster Over Rape and Sexual Assault Inquiry

Two Men Arrested in Doncaster Over Rape and Sexual Assault Inquiry

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Serious Knife Assault in Weymouth

KNIFE ATTACK Two Men Jailed for Serious Knife Assault in Weymouth

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Serious Knife Assault in Weymouth

Two Men Jailed for Serious Knife Assault in Weymouth

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Running £2m Fake £20 Note Print Shop in Essex

MASSIVE FAKE Two Men Jailed for Running £2m Fake £20 Note Print Shop in Essex

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Running £2m Fake £20 Note Print Shop in Essex

Two Men Jailed for Running £2m Fake £20 Note Print Shop in Essex

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Scottish Greens MSP Elected Without UK Citizenship Sparks Debate

POLITICAL STORM Scottish Greens MSP Elected Without UK Citizenship Sparks Debate

UK News
Scottish Greens MSP Elected Without UK Citizenship Sparks Debate

Scottish Greens MSP Elected Without UK Citizenship Sparks Debate

UK News
Reform Candidate With Racist Past Wins Bolton Council Seat

COUNCIL SCANDAL Reform Candidate With Racist Past Wins Bolton Council Seat

UK News
Reform Candidate With Racist Past Wins Bolton Council Seat

Reform Candidate With Racist Past Wins Bolton Council Seat

UK News
Ornithologist Leo Schilperoord Identified as First Hantavirus Patient Zero

VIRUS ALERT Ornithologist Leo Schilperoord Identified as First Hantavirus Patient Zero

UK News
Ornithologist Leo Schilperoord Identified as First Hantavirus Patient Zero

Ornithologist Leo Schilperoord Identified as First Hantavirus Patient Zero

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Rachel Zegler Fires Back After Met Gala Photo Criticism With Instagram Post

CELEB COMEBACK Rachel Zegler Fires Back After Met Gala Photo Criticism With Instagram Post

UK News
Rachel Zegler Fires Back After Met Gala Photo Criticism With Instagram Post

Rachel Zegler Fires Back After Met Gala Photo Criticism With Instagram Post

UK News
Man Charged Over Antisemitic Assaults in Enfield Hate Crime

HATE ARREST Man Charged Over Antisemitic Assaults in Enfield Hate Crime

UK News
Man Charged Over Antisemitic Assaults in Enfield Hate Crime

Man Charged Over Antisemitic Assaults in Enfield Hate Crime

UK News
Missing Woman Lindsay Chandler Last Seen Tonbridge May 2026

FIND HER Missing Woman Lindsay Chandler Last Seen Tonbridge May 2026

UK News
Missing Woman Lindsay Chandler Last Seen Tonbridge May 2026

Missing Woman Lindsay Chandler Last Seen Tonbridge May 2026

UK News
Watch Live