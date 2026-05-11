West Midlands Police Seek Man Over March Sexual Assault in Handsworth

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a man was sexually assaulted on Hamilton Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at around 8.30am on 17 March. The force has released an image of a man they wish to speak with as part of their ongoing investigation.

Suspect Image Released

The police have reviewed CCTV footage but have so far been unable to identify the man pictured. Officers are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Ongoing Police Enquiries

West Midlands Police said: “We want to speak with him after a man was sexually assaulted on Hamilton Road, Handsworth, at around 8.30am on 17 March. We have carried out enquiries including reviewing CCTV footage but have been unable to identify him.”

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