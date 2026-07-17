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POLICE PROBE Police Appeal After Phones Stolen from Birmingham Store

Police Appeal After Phones Stolen from Birmingham Store

West Midlands Police have launched an appeal to identify two boys following the theft of mobile phones from a store in Birmingham. Officers were called after phones were reported stolen from behind the till of a shop on High Street, Birmingham, at around 7.40pm on Friday 9 May. An investigation was launched and officers have since carried out extensive CCTV enquiries. Police have now released images of two boys they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. Anyone who recognises the boys, or has information about the incident, is urged to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/243237/26. Information can also be provided via the force’s online reporting channels.

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