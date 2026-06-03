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SOUTHAMPTON ARRESTS Two Arrested After Southampton Unrest Over Henry Nowak Murder

Two Arrested After Southampton Unrest Over Henry Nowak Murder

Two people were arrested amid protests in Southampton following the December 3 murder of student Henry Nowak. Policing minister Sarah Jones addressed the unrest, emphasising law and order after the stabbing.

Protests Follow Student Murder

The 18-year-old victim, Henry Nowak, was fatally stabbed while returning home from a night out. The attacker, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, claimed a racist attack against him, but was convicted of murder and jailed for 21 years on Monday.

Arrests Made During Unrest

Police confirmed two arrests connected to the disturbances: one for assaulting an officer and another for weapon possession. Ms Jones called the actions seen during the protests “unacceptable” but urged calm and respect for the victim’s family.

Family Calls For Unity

“The family said we do not want to create further division, hatred, or tension, and I think we need to respect that.” – Sarah Jones

The victim’s family demonstrated remarkable dignity, asking the public to avoid escalating tensions or hatred in the community.

Police Response To False Claims

At the crime scene, officers handcuffed the dying victim after the perpetrator falsely claimed he acted in self-defence and suffered racially motivated abuse. Digwa alleged his turban was knocked off and asserted he was injured, claims disproved by the investigation.

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Topics :Crime

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