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BEACH TRAGEDY hree Women Found Dead in Sea at Brighton Beach Amid Emergency Response

hree Women Found Dead in Sea at Brighton Beach Amid Emergency Response

Emergency services recovered the bodies of three women from the sea off Brighton beach, Sussex, early this morning. The coastguard, police, and rescue teams launched a major search after concerns were raised at around 5:45am when the bodies were spotted in the water. A cordon remains in place near the beach car park as inquiries continue.

Massive Search Effort

Coastguard boats scoured the sea, and a helicopter was deployed overhead in the search operation. Multiple police vehicles attended the scene to assist emergency responders and secure the area.

Police Urge Public To Stay

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays described the incident as tragic and confirmed that fast-moving investigations are underway to identify the women and establish the cause. He asked the public to avoid the area while emergency personnel continue their work.

Community In Shock

Residents and beachgoers expressed concern following the discovery, with local authorities monitoring the situation closely. Authorities have promised further updates as more information becomes available.

Ongoing Investigations

Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The investigation remains active, with officials working to provide clarity on what led to the incident at Brighton Beach.

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