Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PLAYER DEATH Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

Brandon Clarke, the Memphis Grizzlies forward who spent his entire NBA career with the club, has died aged 29, the team and his representatives confirmed on Tuesday. Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, announced the news on social media without disclosing the cause of death. The Grizzlies paid tribute to the Canadian-born player, highlighting his impact on the organisation and the Memphis community.

Rising NBA Star

Drafted 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and immediately traded to Memphis, Clarke quickly proved himself as a key player. In his rookie season, he averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds and earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team, coming fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Promising Career Cut Short

Clarke signed a lucrative four-year, $52 million contract extension in 2022 after establishing himself as a promising young big man. However, injuries plagued his recent seasons, limiting him to just two games in the 2025-26 season due to a significant calf strain. He was expected to return fully fit for the next campaign before his untimely death.

College Star To NBA Pro

Born in Vancouver, Clarke played college basketball first at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga in 2017. At Gonzaga, he was pivotal in helping the team reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament under coach Mark Few.

Tributes Flood In

The basketball world responded swiftly with condolences and tributes. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed Clarke’s death on social media, and former and current NBA players paid their respects. Clarke leaves behind his family, with no further details on the circumstances of his death released so far.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Kent Police Recover Stolen Money Tree from Chatham Takeaway

SPECIAL BRANCH Kent Police Recover Stolen Money Tree from Chatham Takeaway

UK News
Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

AIRPORT DECEPTION Lee Andrews Caught Lying About Airport After Missing GMB Interview

UK News
How To Stay On Trend Without Spending A Fortune

How To Stay On Trend Without Spending A Fortune

UK News
A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

UK News
United Reformed Church Magazine Rebrands to Avoid Reform UK Confusion

NAME CHANGE United Reformed Church Magazine Rebrands to Avoid Reform UK Confusion

UK News
Essex Police Probe Serious Sexual Assault in Colchester

POLICE APPEAL Essex Police Probe Serious Sexual Assault in Colchester

UK News
Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

POLICE STANDOFF Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

UK News
Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

UK News
Man Arrested in Maidstone Rape Investigation After Night Out

RAPE PROBE Man Arrested in Maidstone Rape Investigation After Night Out

UK News
Elderly Cruise Passenger Dies After Falling Off Pier in Bahamas

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Elderly Cruise Passenger Dies After Falling Off Pier in Bahamas

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

LABOUR TURMOIL Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

UK News
Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

UK News
Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

JUMPED FROM WINDOW Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

UK News
Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

UK News
Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

PLAYER DEATH Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

UK News
Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

FLASHER PROBE Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

UK News
Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

UK News
Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

UK News
Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

UK News
Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

UK News
Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

APP UPDATE TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

UK News
TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

UK News
Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

STALKER MANHUNT Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

UK News
Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

UK News
Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

UK News
Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

UK News
Watch Live