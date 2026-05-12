Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dies Aged 29

Brandon Clarke, the Memphis Grizzlies forward who spent his entire NBA career with the club, has died aged 29, the team and his representatives confirmed on Tuesday. Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, announced the news on social media without disclosing the cause of death. The Grizzlies paid tribute to the Canadian-born player, highlighting his impact on the organisation and the Memphis community.

Rising NBA Star

Drafted 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and immediately traded to Memphis, Clarke quickly proved himself as a key player. In his rookie season, he averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds and earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team, coming fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Promising Career Cut Short

Clarke signed a lucrative four-year, $52 million contract extension in 2022 after establishing himself as a promising young big man. However, injuries plagued his recent seasons, limiting him to just two games in the 2025-26 season due to a significant calf strain. He was expected to return fully fit for the next campaign before his untimely death.

College Star To NBA Pro

Born in Vancouver, Clarke played college basketball first at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga in 2017. At Gonzaga, he was pivotal in helping the team reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament under coach Mark Few.

Tributes Flood In

The basketball world responded swiftly with condolences and tributes. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed Clarke’s death on social media, and former and current NBA players paid their respects. Clarke leaves behind his family, with no further details on the circumstances of his death released so far.