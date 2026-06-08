Police Appeal for Missing Sittingbourne Man Richard Miles Since June 4

Kent Police are urgently appealing for information to locate Richard Miles, a 41-year-old man reported missing from Sittingbourne. Richard has not been seen since Thursday, 4 June 2026, prompting concerns for his welfare.

Description And Last Seen

Richard is described as 5ft 3, slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing black or dark grey jogging bottoms at the time of his disappearance.

Urgent Police Appeal

Police have asked anyone with critical information on Richard’s whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 07-1259. They emphasise the importance of timely information to aid the search.

How To Contact Authorities

For non-urgent details, members of the public can get in touch with Kent Police via their live chat service on the official website or by dialling 101.

Community Concern

The appeal highlights growing concerns within the Sittingbourne community, as loved ones and emergency services anxiously await news of Richard’s safe return.