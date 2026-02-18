Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News

SET FOR TRIAL Ex-Swindon Teacher Bailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse Claims

A former Swindon teacher faces serious child sex abuse charges. Chris Fox, 39, appeared at...

Published: 6:15 am February 18, 2026
Updated: 11:16 am February 18, 2026

A former Swindon teacher faces serious child sex abuse charges. Chris Fox, 39, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 17 February, accused of multiple offences against young boys.

Ten Charges Filed Against Chris Fox

Fox, from Hawthorn Avenue, Pinehurst, stands accused of both non-penetrative and penetrative sexual acts involving children as young as 12. Authorities have handed him a total of ten charges related to these allegations.

Case Escalated to Crown Court

The case is deemed too serious for the magistrates. It has now been sent to Swindon Crown Court for a plea hearing scheduled next month.

Fox’s Teaching Past Under Scrutiny

  • Former schools include Drove Road Primary, Mountford Manor Primary, and Lawn Manor Academy.
  • Alleged offences reportedly took place between 2012 and 2022.
  • Investigators have yet to confirm if the abuse is linked directly to his teaching career.

The investigation is ongoing as the community reels from the disturbing allegations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

SERIAL FLASHER Man Charged Over Multiple Exposure Incidents in Norfolk

UK News

HUMBLE AND SWEET Deaf Woman, 27, ‘Kicked from Car and Left to Die’ on East London Street, Court Hears

UK News

URGENT RECALL Urgent Recall: ASDA’s Stretcherz Toys May Contain Asbestos

UK News

NO JOKE British Teen Arrested After “Bomb” Snapchat Joke on Flight

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

MID AIR EMERGENCY Pilot Incapacitation Rocks Gibraltar to Manchester Flight

Breaking News

DESPERATE DAYS BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson feared arrest would ruin her life before tragic suicide, inquest reveals

UK News
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

MAJOR RESPONCE Blaze Hits Tenterden Home — 8 Fire Engines Race to Scene

UK News

Child Abuser Locked Up for 20 Years After Leeds Investigation

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Police Hunt Driver After Blue Skoda Blasts Through Leeds Causing Chaos

UK News

POLICE APPEAL Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIRST PICTURE Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool: IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool: IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Martin Kemp’s Falkirk Gig Nearly Grounded

UK News

Martin Kemp’s Falkirk Gig Nearly Grounded

UK News

MAJOR SEARCH AND RESCUE 10 Skiers Missing After Massive California Avalanche

UK News

10 Skiers Missing After Massive California Avalanche

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

LONDON CHAOS Two Double-Decker Buses Smash Into Each Other Injuring Several

UK News

Two Double-Decker Buses Smash Into Each Other Injuring Several

UK News

POLICE PROBE Shock Horror in Swindon: Man on Mobility Scooter Exposes Himself and Assaults Teen Girl

UK News

Shock Horror in Swindon: Man on Mobility Scooter Exposes Himself and Assaults Teen Girl

UK News

KINGPIN JAILED Drug Kingpin Behind ‘Snowbrum’ Online Line Jailed for Seven Years in Birmingham

UK News

Drug Kingpin Behind ‘Snowbrum’ Online Line Jailed for Seven Years in Birmingham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed in Early Hours Attack on Kilburn High Road London

Breaking News

Man Stabbed in Early Hours Attack on Kilburn High Road London

Breaking News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA Bungling Burglar Caught Wearing Stolen Jewels Hours After Raid

UK News

Bungling Burglar Caught Wearing Stolen Jewels Hours After Raid

UK News

SIX RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Bus Chaos in Southwark: Crash Shuts Newington Causeway

UK News

Bus Chaos in Southwark: Crash Shuts Newington Causeway

UK News
Watch Live