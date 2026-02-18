A former Swindon teacher faces serious child sex abuse charges. Chris Fox, 39, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 17 February, accused of multiple offences against young boys.

Ten Charges Filed Against Chris Fox

Fox, from Hawthorn Avenue, Pinehurst, stands accused of both non-penetrative and penetrative sexual acts involving children as young as 12. Authorities have handed him a total of ten charges related to these allegations.

Case Escalated to Crown Court

The case is deemed too serious for the magistrates. It has now been sent to Swindon Crown Court for a plea hearing scheduled next month.

Fox’s Teaching Past Under Scrutiny

Former schools include Drove Road Primary, Mountford Manor Primary, and Lawn Manor Academy.

Alleged offences reportedly took place between 2012 and 2022.

Investigators have yet to confirm if the abuse is linked directly to his teaching career.

The investigation is ongoing as the community reels from the disturbing allegations.