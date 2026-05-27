Billy Allison Charged With Murder After Lichfield Bar Assault Death

Billy Allison, 36, from Solihull and known for involvement with Raise the Colours, has been charged with murder and Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent following a fatal assault in Lichfield. The incident took place at the Ricco and Loren bar on Market Street late on Sunday, 24 May, after police responded to reports of two men being punched.

Fatal Bar Assault

Police were called at 11:25pm to the scene where both victims were injured. One man, who sustained serious injuries, died in hospital on Tuesday afternoon, while the other was treated and later discharged.

Police Arrest

Allison was arrested in the early hours of Monday, 25 May, shortly after 5am. A police investigation is ongoing as authorities consider the full circumstances of the attack at the popular city centre venue.

Court Appearance Scheduled

The suspect appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday, 27 May, to answer the charges. Formal proceedings continue as the investigation progresses.